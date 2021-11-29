Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gregory J. Hartz Sells 1,934 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

