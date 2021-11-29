Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s Quiet Period Will End on December 6th (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 6th. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.