Tj Parass Buys 15,414 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $104,661.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GTYH stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,451 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,363,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

