Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,709 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $167,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

