Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,947 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.34% of Assured Guaranty worth $150,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

