Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Anthem were worth $105,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $415.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

