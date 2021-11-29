Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $142,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.