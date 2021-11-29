Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75,698 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Express were worth $121,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.82 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

