Thomas Keating Purchases 700 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Thomas Keating acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCBP stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

