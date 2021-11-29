The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Position Increased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. St. Joe comprises 9.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

