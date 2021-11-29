The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

