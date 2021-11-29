The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.10 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.77 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

