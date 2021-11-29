The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $40.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.42. 43,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

