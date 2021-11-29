The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.