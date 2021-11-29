The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

