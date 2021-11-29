The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,831. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

