The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $334.35 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $357.82. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.