The Crypto Prophecies Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $1.18 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,798,350 coins and its circulating supply is 80,887,479 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

