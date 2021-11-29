The Coca-Cola Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

