The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.