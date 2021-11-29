The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AES by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of AES opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.