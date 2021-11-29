TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 407.0% in November

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 407.0% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.