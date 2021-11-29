TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 407.0% in November

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 407.0% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.