Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.98 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $258.70 million and $77.98 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,331,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

