TENT (TENT) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $872,175.47 and $85,703.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00419396 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00185596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00097470 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003146 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

