Tenret Co LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tenret Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,609. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

