Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver Sells 1,451 Shares

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TPX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.