Teloscoin Trading Up 55.6% Over Last Week (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $14,438.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00196510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00708762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

