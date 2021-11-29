Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 5.6%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.02 and last traded at $103.49. 34,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,044,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

