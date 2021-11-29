Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,151 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TGP stock remained flat at $$16.88 during trading hours on Monday. 735,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
