Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,151 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGP stock remained flat at $$16.88 during trading hours on Monday. 735,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

