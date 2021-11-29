TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 5,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,574. The stock has a market cap of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

