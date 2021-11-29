Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAYD opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.74% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.