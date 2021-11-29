Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.39

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 96097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
