Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.39

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 96097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,671,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.