T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $202.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.30 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

