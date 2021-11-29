T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,148. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $142.30 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

