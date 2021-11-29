T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.53 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

