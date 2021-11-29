SYNC Network Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $8,687.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.00315843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,436,655 coins and its circulating supply is 121,711,174 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

