Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

