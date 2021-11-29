Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 52,828 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

BND stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

