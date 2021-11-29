Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 4,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

FM stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

