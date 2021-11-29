Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $27.17 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,060,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,167,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

DFAX opened at $25.33 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

