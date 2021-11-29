Symmetry Partners LLC Has $14.11 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,942,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.18 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

