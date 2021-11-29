Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

