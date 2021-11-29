Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

