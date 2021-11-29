Swap Market Capitalization Tops $635,308.97 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Swap has a market capitalization of $635,308.97 and $618.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,413,817 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

