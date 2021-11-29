SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.84. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,678. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.