SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $748.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $748.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.78. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,833. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

