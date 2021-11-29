SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $748.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $748.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.78. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,833. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,003,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,663,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

