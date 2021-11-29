Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.