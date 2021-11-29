Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 658,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

SUP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 4.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

