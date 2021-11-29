Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SUPGF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Superior Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.