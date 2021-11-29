Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SUPGF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

